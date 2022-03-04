Moon expresses condolences over death of Nexon founder

President Moon Jae-in has offered condolences over the death of the founder of gaming giant Nexon Co., Kim Jung-ju, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Moon sent a message of condolences on Thursday to the bereaved family of Kim, who died late last month at the age of 54, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon hailed Kim for playing a leading role in South Korea's gaming industry to make inroads into global markets, Park said.

Moon also praised Kim's efforts to establish an integrated rehabilitation hospital for children with disabilities, Park said.

NXC Corp., the holding firm of Nexon, said Kim died in the United States.

It said Kim had been receiving treatment for depression but did not elaborate on the cause of death. (Yonhap)