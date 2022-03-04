 Back To Top
National

JCS chief to depart for Saudi Arabia to expand defense cooperation

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 4, 2022 - 11:31       Updated : Mar 4, 2022 - 11:31
Shown in this file photo provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Feb. 1, 2022, is JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top military officer is set to depart for Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of efforts to enhance bilateral arms industry cooperation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul's trip to the Middle Eastern country comes as Seoul steps up military diplomacy to back South Korean defense firms' efforts to strengthen their foothold in the region.

During his stay from Saturday to Tuesday, Won plans to meet his Saudi counterpart Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and other officials to discuss regional security and cooperation in the defense industry, his office said.

Won also plans to attend the World Defense Show, slated to kick off in Riyadh next week, to promote South Korean-made military products.

Some 800 companies from 45 countries, including 27 from South Korea, are expected to join the exhibition. Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief Kang Eun-ho has departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the event.

Won's visit to the country was arranged at the invitation of his counterpart. He will return home on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
