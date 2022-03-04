[Interactive] Apartment purchases by young people hit record high last year: data

The proportion of apartments bought by people in their 30s or younger reached an all-time high last year amid “panic buying” over soaring housing prices, data showed.



The buyers in this age group accounted for 31 percent of the country’s total apartment sales in 2021, up from 29.2 percent in 2020, according to the data compiled by the Korea Real Estate Board.



The agency began compiling the related data in 2019, and the figure for that year came to 28.3 percent.



In Seoul, 41.7 percent of the total apartment purchases last year were made by those in their 30s or younger, compared with 37.3 percent in 2020 and 31.8 percent in 2019. (Yonhap)