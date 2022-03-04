Troops begin casting early votes for next week's presidential election

Frontline troops wait in line to cast early votes at a polling station in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's enlisted troops began casting votes for next week's presidential election as the two-day advance voting opened Friday at 3,552 polling stations across the nation.

Troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps have been encouraged to cast their ballots at polling stations near their bases during the early voting period, as they can only vote in their legal residential districts on the Election Day that falls on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the defense ministry sent out to military installations directives on ways to support troops' participation in early voting, their transportation to polling stations and anti-virus measures. (Yonhap)