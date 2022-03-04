 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-5
Mar. 9,2022

Moon casts early vote for next week's presidential election

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 4, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Mar 4, 2022 - 10:15
President Moon Jae-in presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb, 22, 2022. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb, 22, 2022. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in cast his ballot Friday, as South Korea began two-day early voting for next week's presidential election.

Wearing a face mask and disposable gloves, Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook voted at a polling booth inside the Samcheong-dong community service center near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Moon's office said.

Earlier in the day, Moon encouraged people to cast their ballots, saying, "As the sovereign of a democratic republic, I hope all people will participate in exercising sacred voting rights."

The presidential election comes as the nation is grappling with the worst wave of COVID-19 pandemic, driven by highly transmissible omicron variant.

Early voting is open to anyone who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day next Wednesday.

Moon said those infected with the virus can also cast their ballots.

Polling stations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote if they arrive at a polling station between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. (Yonhap)

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114