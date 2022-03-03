[Today’s K-pop ]Highlight to return with new album in March

(Credit: Around Us Entertainment)



Highlight is gearing up for return in March, said agency Around Us Entertainment on Thursday.



The quartet finished shooting for a music video and jacket album photo recently and is in the final stage of releasing a new album. Its previous album was its third EP “The Blowing” from May last year. The EP, the first in over 3 1/2 years created by all four bandmates, ranked among the top 10 on the iTunes top albums chart in 15 regions.



Members of the band, now in its 14th year, are also pursuing their individual careers. Yoon Doo-joon is shooting a drama while Lee Gi-kwang starts as a DJ for a radio show from March 14. Yang Yo-seop’s first solo studio album “Chocolate Box” topped a series of music charts in Korea in September 2021.



Winner’s Kang Seung-yoon to drop solo music



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Kang Seung-yoon of Winner will put out a solo album on March 14, according to label YG Entertainment on Thursday.



It has been about a year since he brought out his first solo full-length album “Page.” He co-authored all the songs in the album.



“While the first LP focused on telling my own story, I’ve immersed myself solely in the music this time,” the singer-songwriter said through a company statement.



He participated in an audition program on Mnet in 2010 before debuting as the leader of the band in 2014. He held a concert on his own for the first time in November last year.



Separately, the four band members are hosting a concert in Seoul on April 30 and May 1.



TXT voted Hero of the Year: NME



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together was chosen as Hero of the Year by fans ahead of the BandLab NME Awards 2022, the British magazine announced Wednesday in the UK.



The band received over 40 percent of the total votes in the category.



Previous winners of the fan-voted category include Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Liam Gallagher.



“0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (feat. Seori,)” the main track from the third full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” was No. 8 on 25 best K-pop songs of 2021 listed by the publication.



Meanwhile, the quintet is hosting its third fan meet event in Seoul March 5-6. The event also marks the third anniversary of its debut. The two-day event will also be broadcast online and will include a never-before-seen performance.



Seventeen to roll out 1st movie next month



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)