National

Midnight street racing crash kills 2; police nab 3 others involved

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 15:29       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 15:30
This image is not directly related to the story. (Getty Images)
This image is not directly related to the story. (Getty Images)
Three members of an online sports car club are arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges of reckless driving in a street racing crash that killed two other club members.

The Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency said it is investigating the three people, including a 29-year-old driver, on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act, primarily for driving at excessive speeds.

According to the police, four vehicles drove in a row at very high speeds on a road in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 12. They reached a maximum speed of 252 kilometers per hour, far beyond the road’s speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

The fatal accident occurred when the car driving at the front collided with a guard rail as soon as it passed the Naepo 2 Tunnel. The two people in hte vehicle -- a 31-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old woman -- were killed.

It is reported that the sports car club members had been street racing once or twice a month, on roads that have low traffic and no speed bumps.

The police agency is reviewing the installation of surveillance cameras on the road section where the accident occurred.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
