Midnight street racing crash kills 2; police nab 3 others involved

Three members of an online sports car club are arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges of reckless driving in a street racing crash that killed two other club members.The Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency said it is investigating the three people, including a 29-year-old driver, on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act, primarily for driving at excessive speeds.According to the police, four vehicles drove in a row at very high speeds on a road in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 12. They reached a maximum speed of 252 kilometers per hour, far beyond the road’s speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.The fatal accident occurred when the car driving at the front collided with a guard rail as soon as it passed the Naepo 2 Tunnel. The two people in hte vehicle -- a 31-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old woman -- were killed.It is reported that the sports car club members had been street racing once or twice a month, on roads that have low traffic and no speed bumps.The police agency is reviewing the installation of surveillance cameras on the road section where the accident occurred.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com