National

S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 infections fell below 200,000

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 15:28       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 15:28
People lined up for COVID-19 tests at a testing facility in central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
People lined up for COVID-19 tests at a testing facility in central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Thursday reported 128 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily tally since the pandemic began, while daily caseload hovered near the 200,000 mark.

According to the health authorities, the number of daily cases reported during the 24 hours of Wednesday came to 198,803. The total caseload went up to 3,691,488, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The figure was slightly down from that of the previous day, when it reached 219,241.

The country’s health authorities explained that the decrease was largely due to a smaller number of people being tested.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients went up to 766 from 762 a day earlier. With the latest deaths, accumulated death toll reached 8,394, and the fatality rate was 0.23 percent, the KDCA said.

Although the number of the virus related deaths and critically ill patients continue to increase, the South Korean government hinted that it could ease social distancing rules.

Son Young-rae, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said Wednesday that the government sees that “efficiency of toughening the social distancing rules is quite low at the moment.”

The government will announce its decision during a meeting of the head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Friday.

In the meantime, the government will focus on testing and treating high-risk populations to offset limited medical capacity.

To counter the increasing number of infections among children, the government said it has added 26 new hospitals that will specifically deal with children infected with COVID-19.

Through this measure, the country is expected to better respond to potential rises in infections of children in the future as the new school year kicked off on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, also the head of the CDSCH, tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, Thursday.

His office said that he will soon receive a polymerase chain reaction test. Kim has also currently canceled all of his scheduled events, the office added.

Kim reportedly felt symptoms of COVID-19 after his visit to Daegu on Monday.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
