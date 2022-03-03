 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins W1.56tr ship orders

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 11:56       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 13:03
This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries shows an LNG ship on a trial voyage. (Hyundai Heavy Industries)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries shows an LNG ship on a trial voyage. (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has received 1.56 trillion won ($1.29 billion) worth of ship orders in Europe and Latin America.

Korea Shipbuilding obtained orders to build three liquefied natural gas carriers by 2025 for a European shipper and to build six container ships by 2024 for a Latin American shipper, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said last month it will change its name to HD Hyundai in order to focus on exploring new investment opportunities.

The holding company plans to finalize the name change at a shareholders meeting on March 28. HD in the new company name stands for Human Dynamics. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114