Korea Shipbuilding wins W1.56tr ship orders

This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries shows an LNG ship on a trial voyage. (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has received 1.56 trillion won ($1.29 billion) worth of ship orders in Europe and Latin America.

Korea Shipbuilding obtained orders to build three liquefied natural gas carriers by 2025 for a European shipper and to build six container ships by 2024 for a Latin American shipper, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said last month it will change its name to HD Hyundai in order to focus on exploring new investment opportunities.

The holding company plans to finalize the name change at a shareholders meeting on March 28. HD in the new company name stands for Human Dynamics. (Yonhap)