 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea, Mexico agree to resume talks on free trade deal

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 10:45       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 10:53
This photo, provided by Seoul's trade ministry, shows ministerial trade talks between South Korea and Mexico held in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Seoul's trade ministry, shows ministerial trade talks between South Korea and Mexico held in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Mexico have agreed to resume negotiations to forge a bilateral free trade agreement 14 years after their suspension, Seoul's trade ministry said Thursday.

The two nations began talks on a strategic economic complementary agreement in 2006, but the negotiations have stalled since 2008 amid opposition from businesses in the Latin American country.

South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier held ministerial talks in Mexico City on Tuesday (Mexico time) and agreed upon the resumption for a free trade agreement (FTA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two sides are scheduled to begin preliminary consultations within this month with a goal to hold official talks in the first half of this year, it added.

"The two nations have shared the need for strategic cooperation on trade amid global supply disruptions after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said.

Mexico is South Korea's largest export destination in the Central and South American region, and the two sides have "complementary trade structures," so an FTA, if clinched, is expected to create economic effects in a wide range of fields, including supply chains and digital trade, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114