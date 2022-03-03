[Weekender] Unity and coalition stand as key challenges for the next president

From left: A poster for presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party is ripped in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on Feb. 21. A poster used for the campaign of presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is damaged in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on Feb. 24. (People Power Party/Jeonbuk Privincial Police Agency)