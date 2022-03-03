 Back To Top
National

N. Korea cancels Pyongyang marathon for 3rd straight year amid COVID-19

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 09:50
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea has canceled the annual Pyongyang marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the third consecutive year, a tour agency has said.

The event, also known as the Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon, was originally scheduled for April 10 in Pyongyang, but Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based tour agency specializing in North Korea tours, said on its website, "2022's Pyongyang Marathon has officially been cancelled."

The agency said the marathon for next year will be held on April 9, 2023, adding that it will depend on the North's border situations.

The marathon was also called off in 2020 and 2021 as North Korea shut its borders to stave off the coronavirus. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
