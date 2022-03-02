Lee asks Sim to form unified government to create safe working environment

Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung (right) Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung asked Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung to work together to form a unified government when Sim criticized the ruling party for failing to create a safe working environment in a televised debate on Wednesday.
Referring to Kim Yong-gyun, who died while working alone at the Taean Thermal Power Plant in 2018, Sim criticized the Democratic Party for failing to keep promises to hire subcontractor workers as full-time workers related to life and safety work directly.
“When the accident happened, the party promised to hire some of the workers full-time, but it did not. Even in the face of death, the promise was not kept,” Sim said.
In response, Lee said he fully sympathizes with Sim’s awareness and pity, adding he is also a victim of industrial accident and disabled.
“Direct employment of work related to life and safety requires social consensus. But it is unfortunate that (it was not reached),” Lee said, asking Sim to create a unified government for the next government and work together, if possible.
Sim declined Lee’s suggestion, once again criticizing the party. “The ruling party did nothing even with 180 seats. The party repeats its promises only during elections, so it is difficult for the public to trust it.” Lee replied, “Lee Jae-myung’s Democratic Party will be different.”
As Sim again pushed Lee to hire the workers full-time, saying their mothers are watching the debate now, Lee replied that it is not easy. “It is difficult to force the private sector without legal grounds.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)