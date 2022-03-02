 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-7
Mar. 9,2022

Lee asks Sim to form unified government to create safe working environment

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 2, 2022 - 21:40       Updated : Mar 2, 2022 - 21:49
Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung (right) Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung (right) Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung asked Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung to work together to form a unified government when Sim criticized the ruling party for failing to create a safe working environment in a televised debate on Wednesday.

Referring to Kim Yong-gyun, who died while working alone at the Taean Thermal Power Plant in 2018, Sim criticized the Democratic Party for failing to keep promises to hire subcontractor workers as full-time workers related to life and safety work directly.

“When the accident happened, the party promised to hire some of the workers full-time, but it did not. Even in the face of death, the promise was not kept,” Sim said.

In response, Lee said he fully sympathizes with Sim’s awareness and pity, adding he is also a victim of industrial accident and disabled.

“Direct employment of work related to life and safety requires social consensus. But it is unfortunate that (it was not reached),” Lee said, asking Sim to create a unified government for the next government and work together, if possible.

Sim declined Lee’s suggestion, once again criticizing the party. “The ruling party did nothing even with 180 seats. The party repeats its promises only during elections, so it is difficult for the public to trust it.” Lee replied, “Lee Jae-myung’s Democratic Party will be different.”

As Sim again pushed Lee to hire the workers full-time, saying their mothers are watching the debate now, Lee replied that it is not easy. “It is difficult to force the private sector without legal grounds.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114