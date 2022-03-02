[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Busan’s Lounge presents Citrus Bloom Afternoon Tea



Park Hyatt Busan’s Lounge cafe located on the 30th floor is newly showcasing its spring tea package.



The Citrus Bloom Afternoon Tea set presents combinations of a variety of citrus fruits added to tea or coffee of guests’ choice.



The set is paired with traditional homemade scones, jam and clotted cream. The selection includes a sweet gold kiwi tart, an orange sand cake, a yuja mille-feuille and a hallabong cake with hazelnut cream.



Tea sets are served daily from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and are priced at 85,000 won for two. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.





InterContinental presents limited edition White Day cakes



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong will be selling two types of limited edition cakes on March 14 for couples wishing to celebrate White Day.



The Blooming Rose Chiffon Cake, which gained overwhelming popularity during Valentine’s Day, will be on sale. The Amour Rouge Cake, a strawberry-filled cream cake with fresh strawberries and blueberries, will be another option.



For reservations, call (02) 555-5656 or (02) 3452-2500 for the respective locations.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers Suite Delight



For guests seeking a staycation in the center of Seoul, Four Seasons Hotel is launching a special Suite Delight package. The deal includes a stay in the executive suite at a 20 percent discount. From a breakfast buffet and afternoon tea to dinner cocktails, the Executive Club Lounge is open to paid customers.



Guests will also have free access to the fitness club, swimming pool and indoor golf arena. The package starts at 680,000 won. Inquiries can be made at (02) 6388-5041.





Grand Josun Jeju presents Sweet Dreaming package



Josun Hotels and Resorts’ luxury resort hotel Grand Josun Jeju is offering a relaxing stay package for guests until the end of the year.



The minimum two-night stay package in a suite with a balcony includes a morning buffet for two at the hotel’s restaurant Aria and in-room dining service including fried chicken and two bottles of J-Lager, Grand Josun Jeju’s specialty beer.



The price for the package starts at 1 million won. Additional benefits will be given to guests staying three nights or more. For reservations, call 1811-0511.



