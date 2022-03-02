[Reporter’s Notebook] When going viral goes awry in election

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party has once again come under fire for an inconsiderate post on social media, which appeared to disregard the seriousness of the situation in Ukraine.
On Monday, a tweet was uploaded on Yoon’s Twitter account with the message, “We stand with Ukraine” in both Korean and English. However, the tweet grabbed public attention not for its message, but for the attached photo: A tangerine with an angry face drawn on with a marker.
The tone-deaf post was taken down three hours later, after it was bombarded with criticisms both in and outside the country. Later in the day, the party explained that the tangerine was meant to recall Ukraine’s Orange Revolution, and point out how the current situation has degraded the value of its hard-fought democracy.
War is not a joke. The thoughtless post from the presidential candidate has not only disappointed Korean voters, but also hurt the hearts of people who are sincerely hoping for the suffering in Ukraine to end.
At the same time, the tweet -- and so many other controversial posts made by politicians in the past -- point to the political circle’s obsession with going viral.
Social media has undeniably contributed to opening channels for disfranchised individuals who wanted their voices to be heard, and they act as an efficient means of communication.
The political circle has also been aggressively using online platforms to reach out to voters and woo support, with clear intentions to create viral content.
On Sunday, the People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok uploaded a photograph of a ballot paper that had an official vote stamp marked next to the rival party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s name on his Facebook.
Referring to the photograph, Lee claimed there is “a hidden force” that tries to impede (Yoon’s campaign) ahead of early voting,” in an apparent move to incite supporters against the ruling party.
But Lee had to take down the post hours later, after it was found that the ballot paper with the voting mark was real, albeit illegally taken by a voter who cast the ballot in Australia.
In another incident, Yoon Suk-yeol had shut down his Instagram account in the past when he posted a photo of his dog and an apple in October. It was after he made an apology for his insensitive comments about former dictator Chun Doo-hwan. The posting of the picture of an apple -- which also means apology in Korean -- raised suspicions about Yoon’s sincerity in his apology.
Yoon also appeared to be enjoying the attention he got after posting one-liners on Facebook to present his election pledges on the national agenda. Starting with his first one-line announcement calling for abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, he has raised social issues that sparked debates, without further elaborations of his pledges.
From covering politics for a couple of years now, this reporter has learned how political parties are often more than eager to create conflicts, because they believe that more noise -- be it good or bad -- is better in all cases.
But that’s not the case. Noise with bad intentions creates harm for society. And politicians, who are empowered by the people to do good for society, should have at least that much sense of responsibility not to be perpetrators themselves.
Returning to Yoon’s post about the situation in Ukraine, the fact that the presidential candidate is keeping quiet about an incident that is directly linked to his campaigning to the public shows his lack of effort as a leader.
If it is not him who made the post, he should have still taken an action to show he is in charge of running his campaign team, rather than avoiding the situation by saying it was the fault of the staff managing his social media.
Due to the nature of these social platforms, it has become easy to make and share viral content. But politicians, who have been given the authority to make changes in society on behalf of the people, should be genuine about the messages they deliver to the public.
