 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Jungheung chairman vows to nurture Daewoo E&C into top builder

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 2, 2022 - 17:12       Updated : Mar 2, 2022 - 17:12
Jungheung Group Chairman Jung Chang-sun (Jungheung Group)
Jungheung Group Chairman Jung Chang-sun (Jungheung Group)
Jungheung Group Chairman Jung Chang-sun vowed Wednesday he would nurture Daewoo Engineering & Construction to become a top builder, as the acquisition process has recently been successfully completed.

“We finalized the M&A process on Feb. 28 and this day will become a historic day for Daewoo E&C to start anew,” Jung said in his message to employees. “Now, as a family of Jungheung Group, we will take another big leap forward together.”

In December last year, Jungheung signed a deal to acquire a controlling 50.75 percent stake of cash-strapped Daewoo E&C, and the deal won antitrust approval recently from the Fair Trade Commission.

As part of its leadership under the new ownership, Daewoo E&C named Baek Jeong-wan, a 59-year-old company veteran who had led the housing business division, as its new president.

Chairman Jung pledged full support for the builder to normalize operations and focus resources on future growth engines, stressing independency and responsibility of the management based on mutual trust and cooperation.

Jung also renewed his commitment to safety issues, saying a new control tower has been set up to inspect issues concerning safety, quality and the environment at construction sites.

The builder also created a new chief security officer position to lead the control tower with an aim to enhance responsibility and minimize safety risks.

“The new and dynamic Daewoo E&C will be created with the passion of its employees,” he added. “If you work with a sense of autonomy and responsibility, we are here to support you.”

Jungheung Group is the parent company of Herald Corp., publisher of The Korea Herald.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114