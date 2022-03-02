 Back To Top
Business

Hana Bank offers facial verification service round the clock

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Mar 2, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Mar 2, 2022 - 18:01
Hana Bank said on Wednesday it has begun offering its facial verification service round the clock, allowing customers to open accounts any time day or night.

Using artificial intelligence and big data, the facial recognition solution verifies users by comparing their faces to their ID photos within one second.

It was chosen as an innovative financial service by the Financial Services Commission in April last year.

Previously, customers opening their first accounts at Hana Bank online were required to do a video call with a call center agent in addition to getting their ID cards verified, meaning they could open accounts only during call center operation hours.

The facial verification service compares and verifies facial features in photographs that customers take of their ID photo, allowing them to open accounts at Hana Bank any time they want.

“We are delighted to offer faster and more convenient service by being the first local bank to introduce facial verification technology,” said an official at Hana Bank’s digital experience division.

“Based on our unique technology and infrastructure, we will continue to expand the use of innovative financial services.”

The bank said it will offer 1,000 Hana Money to those who open accounts through the facial verification service in March.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)
