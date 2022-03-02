 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

POSCO launches holding firm to better focus on non-steel biz

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2022 - 11:09       Updated : Mar 2, 2022 - 11:32
Posco’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. (Yonhap)
Posco’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. (Yonhap)

Posco, South Korea's top steelmaker, launched a holding company Wednesday to better nurture non-steelmaking businesses, such as battery materials and hydrogen.

In January, shareholders of Posco approved a plan for the steelmaker to transform into a holding company by splitting it into two business entities.

After the breakup, the steelmaking group's holding company, Posco Holdings Inc., will focus on charting out future business, research and development, and investment.

The steelmaking business will remain named Posco, which will be wholly owned by Posco Holdings and continue to be unlisted.

The steelmaker's affiliates, such as Posco Chemical and Posco Energy, will be under the wing of the holding firm.

The steelmaking group will jack up its production capacity of cathode and anode materials used for batteries to 420,000 tons and 260,000 tons, respectively, by 2030.

Its annual production of lithium and nickel will amount to 220,000 tons and 140,000 tons, respectively, by that year.

The group will also spend 10 trillion won ($8.3 billion) by 2030 on its hydrogen business in order to produce 500,000 tons of hydrogen per year.

Last year, aided by strong demand for key products and high prices, the group logged its largest earnings ever.

Its net income stood at 7.19 trillion won last year, compared with a net profit of 1.8 trillion won the previous year, and operating income came in at 9.24 trillion won last year on a consolidated basis, sharply rising from an operating profit of 2.4 trillion won a year earlier.

Sales amounted to 76.3 trillion won, up 32.1 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114