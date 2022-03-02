Yoon leads Lee 46.3% to 43.1%, 44.6% to 43.7%: polls

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Yonhap)

Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung by 3.2 percentage points or less just a week before the election, two polls showed Wednesday.

In a Realmeter survey conducted Monday and Tuesday, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party earned 46.3 percent support against Lee of the liberal Democratic Party's 43.1 percent.

The 3.2 percentage point gap was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party with 6.7 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party with 1.9 percent.

When asked which candidate is likely to win the election, 50.3 percent picked Yoon, while 44.6 percent chose Lee.

Of the total 1,007 respondents, 88.7 percent said they plan to continue to support their favored candidate, while 9.6 percent said they could change their mind.

In a poll conducted by Ace Research and Consulting Group on Sunday and Monday, Yoon led Lee 44.6 percent to 43.7 percent.

The survey also had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Ahn and Sim followed at 7.4 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

In the survey of 1,004 adults, 48.9 picked Yoon as the candidate most likely to win, while 46.7 percent chose Lee.

These polls are among the last to be published before the election.