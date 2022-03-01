 Back To Top
Finance

Hana appoints first female CEO for fund accounting arm

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Mar 1, 2022 - 14:52       Updated : Mar 1, 2022 - 14:53
Roe Yu-joung, CEO nominee for Hana's fund accounting arm Hana Investors Services (Hana Financial Group)
South Korea’s Hana Financial Group has appointed its first female CEO for an affiliate, under an executive reshuffle carried out in line with the nomination of its new Chairman Ham Young-joo.

On Monday, Hana said it had tapped Roe Yu-joung, executive director at its flagship commercial lender Hana Bank, to lead its fund accounting arm Hana Investors Services. Roe entered Hana Bank in 1992 and climbed her way up the corporate ladder, becoming the lender’s executive director in January last year.

Roe is among four new CEO nominees chosen to head Hana’s affiliates, alongside two other incumbent CEOs set to extend their terms by another year in the reshuffle.

Hana has tapped managing director at Hana Asset Trust Min Kwan-shik to lead the trust services arm, UBS Hana Asset Management Vice President Kang Seong Muk as CEO of Hana Alternative Asset Management and Hana Insurance Vice President Kim Jae-young as CEO of the insurer. Kim Dong-hwan, CEO of Hana Ventures and Kwon Young-tak, CEO of Finnq, Hana’s mobile financial platform service developer and provider, will also extend their terms by another year.

Their terms will start upon confirmation at a shareholders meeting scheduled later this month.

Last month, Hana nominated Vice Chairman Ham Young-joo, who led the flagship lender’s smooth operation and business rebranding after its grueling acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank seven years ago, to be the next chairman of the banking group. The nominations of Ham and other executives are subject to shareholders’ approval later this month.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
