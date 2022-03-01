‘Singer No. 33’ Kim Ki-tae wins JTBC’s ‘Sing Again’

Kim Ki-tae, singer No. 33 on the second season of JTBC’s “Sing Again,” takes home the top prize Monday. (JTBC)

Kim Ki-tae, singer No. 33 on the second season of JTBC’s hit TV competition “Sing Again,” became the final winner Monday, bringing the three-month music competition to a close.



The second season of “Sing Again,” which aired its first episode in December, drew attention by giving a second chance to 73 singers who had released albums in the past but failed to gain traction. With each contestant called by a number instead of a name, viewers’ curiosity about the singers’ identities was piqued.



Six finalists -- Kim So-yeon (No. 7), Kim Ki-tae (No. 33), Lee Ju-hyuk (No. 73), Shin You-me (No. 31), Park Hyun-kyu (No. 37) and Yun Seong (No. 17) -- gave their final performances Monday and the winner was determined tallying scores from online voting before the show (10 percent), scores from judges (40 percent) and live voting (50 percent). While the top three contestants were to receive 30 million won ($25,000) each in prize money as a grant-in-aid for their activities, the winner took home the top honor along with prize money of 100 million won.





