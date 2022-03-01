 Back To Top
National

S.Korea will join international efforts to ‘curb’ Russian invasion: Vice FM

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Mar 1, 2022 - 14:30       Updated : Mar 1, 2022 - 15:06
South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-moon delivers a speech at the Conference on Disarmament‘s high-level segment on Feb. 28. (South Korea‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-moon delivers a speech at the Conference on Disarmament's high-level segment on Feb. 28. (South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
The South Korean vice foreign minister committed to the country’s active participation in the international community‘s concerted efforts to “curb” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while strongly condemning Russian aggression.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon on Monday delivered his statement at the UN Conference on Disarmament’s three-day High-Level Segment, which kicked off on the same day in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The Korean government strongly condemns Russia’s armed invasion against Ukraine as a violation of the principles of the UN Charter,” Choi said, repeating Seoul’s official stance on the matter.

“Particularly, the use of force that costs innocent casualties cannot be justified under any circumstances, and for any reasons. Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence should be respected.”

At the UN Conference on Disarmament, Choi also openly pledged that Seoul will lend its support to stop Russia’s military aggression and join the international multifaceted and united efforts, such as the move to block Moscow from accessing its war chest.

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Korean government will support and join the international community’s efforts, including economic sanctions to curb armed invasion and resolve the situation peacefully.”

The South Korean government on Monday concurrently announced its first set of economic restrictions against Russia and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as part of its efforts.

Seoul said it has decided to “block the export to Russia of strategic items” which are censored by four multilateral export control regimes —- the Missile Technology Control Regime, Wassenaar Arrangement, Nuclear Suppliers Group and Australia Group.

South Korea will join the international movement to exclude Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system, which enables secure and run-of-the-mill cross-border transactions.

Other actions include the government’s decision to push ahead with additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and its ongoing review to divert supplies of LNG to Europe.

Additionally, Seoul will swiftly provide $10 million for emergency humanitarian aid to help the Ukrainian government, civilians, and refugees who are affected by the war, the foreign ministry said on Monday. 

By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
