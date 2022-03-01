 Back To Top
National

NK propaganda machine calls for strong armed forces on uprising anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 1, 2022 - 13:18       Updated : Mar 1, 2022 - 13:19
The 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is under way in Pyongyang for the second day on Sunday, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (KNCA-Yonhap)
The 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is under way in Pyongyang for the second day on Sunday, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (KNCA-Yonhap)

A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday marked the anniversary of a 1919 uprising against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule with calls for loyalty to the leader and strong armed forces.

Meari, a propaganda website, said the March 1 Independence Movement gave lessons that such an uprising can succeed only when led by "an outstanding leader" and that armed forces are the only way to deal with armed aggressors.

"Our people risked sacrifices and fought bravely but could not overcome the enemy's brutal crackdown," Meari said in an article, highlighting the need for building strong armed forces.

It also slammed Japan for trying to evade responsibility for wartime atrocities.

"If it committed a crime, it should acknowledge that and provide compensation," the website said in a separate article, referring to Tokyo's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II. "Up until today, however, Japan is trying to evade its responsibility while distorting history." (Yonhap)

