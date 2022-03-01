'This struggle must be won’: Burmese writer talks about her book ‘Spring Revolution’







For Ei Pencilo, the bestselling author of “Spring Revolution,” bringing change to her home country of Myanmar is always on her mind.



“From Feb. 1, 2021, to this moment, I never lost contact with Myanmar except when I sleep, because I think it’s my responsibility, during this time I have to do my best and use all my abilities to fight. One day, when the Spring of Myanmar comes, I want to be proud of my efforts without feeling guilty,” the 31-year-old said. A Korean translation of “Spring Revolution” was recently published, and the English version is also underway.



After the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021, the junta issued arrest warrants for Pencilo, an aide to Aung San Suu Kyi, and six other high-profile figures for inciting unrest on social media. She has since been working in exile in order to help the restoration of democracy to her country.



Pencilo said she has consistently recorded everything after fleeing Myanmar and that those 100 days taking refuge was “a nightmare.” However, she made this record into a book to inform the world about what is happening in Myanmar.



While running away from military arrest, Pencilo led campaigns on social media to mobilize pro-democracy demonstrations, and the book “Spring Revolution” is a recount of her escape, the democratic uprising, and resistance of the people of Myanmar that she saw with her own eyes.



KH: Could you explain the background of the coup?

Pencilo: Chief Commander Min Aung Hlaing’s quest for power retention was the root cause of coup, leading to the bloodshed of thousands citizens’ lives, tens of thousands of arrests, and ruining the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The military forcibly enacted a constitution without the consent of the people in 2008. According to the constitution, it was publicized as guaranteeing democracy to people on surface, but behind the scenes, the military was automatically assigned 25 percent of the seats in National Assembly and ruled the country. For the past 10 years, people were disappointed over incomplete activities of the civilian government (NLD government) according to the Constitution and bringing back under military rule. However, the military could not destroy people’s trust in Suu Kyi and people’s cooperation with the NLD government. The military, which committed continued inhuman acts, and people’s love for the civilian government and Suu Kyi kept growing, and people started hating the military even more. It’s clear from the 2020 general election results that things didn’t go as planned. It was also exposed that if a civilian government would rule again for another five years, public’s criticism of the military would grow and soldiers would have to completely withdraw from Myanmar’s politics. They hated it and took country out of the hands of the people by force.





Ei Pencilo, the author of “Spring Revolution” speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald. (Publication Morae-al)