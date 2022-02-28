 Back To Top
[Graphic News] 1 in 4 students think unification with NK unnecessary: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 1, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 1, 2022 - 10:01

One out of 4 South Korean students think that unification with North Korea is unnecessary, a survey showed. 

In the online survey of 72,524 elementary, middle and high school students conducted by the education ministry and the Unification Ministry from Nov. 1 to Dec. 10, 61.2 percent replied that unification is necessary, while 25 percent said it is not needed. 

The rate of students against unification increased for the third consecutive year from 19.4 percent in 2019 and 24.2 percent in 2020.

Among the reasons for unification, the “reduction of the threat of war” was cited the most at 27.2 percent, followed by the “same ethnic race” at 25.5 percent and the “resolution of the separated family problem” at 20.9 percent. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
