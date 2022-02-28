Moon calls for impenetrable defense posture

President Moon Jae-in called for a powerful defense posture Monday, saying peace can be achieved only based on strong defense, as the world is reeling from Russia's shocking invasion of Ukraine.

"The peace and prosperity we enjoy have been achieved on the foundation of strong security," Moon told a commencement and commissioning ceremony for the Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.

Based on strong defense capabilities, South Korea has pushed for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and turned North Korea's nuclear crisis into a mode of dialogue, Moon said.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, marking the North's eighth show of force this year.

"Recently, North Korea has been test-firing missiles one after another," Moon said. "We have superb missile capabilities and defense capabilities that will thoroughly prevent any threats." (Yonhap)