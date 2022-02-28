 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Overseas card spending jumps 18.6% in 2021 on strong won

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 13:36       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 13:51
A consumer paying bills with a credit card. (Yonhap News TV)
A consumer paying bills with a credit card. (Yonhap News TV)

South Koreans' overseas card spending swelled nearly 19 percent in 2021 amid a strong local currency against the US dollar, central bank data showed Monday.

The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, came to $12.23 billion last year, up 18.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The 2021 tally represents a sharp turnaround from a 46.1 percent on-year tumble recorded a year earlier.

Last year's surge was attributed mainly to a jump in South Koreans' direct purchases from overseas online malls on the local currency's strength against the greenback, despite a drop in the number of overseas travelers.

South Koreans' overseas online direct buying shot up nearly 30 percent on-year to $4.49 billion last year.

The number of outbound travelers tumbled 71.4 percent on-year to 122,000 last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the central bank.

Last year, the local currency changed hands at a daily average of 1,144.40 won to the US dollar, up 3 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114