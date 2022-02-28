 Back To Top
National

Moon instructs officials to draw up humanitarian aid for Ukraine

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 13:21       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 13:23
President Moon Jae-in (C) presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered officials to swiftly draw up a plan for humanitarian aid for Ukraine to help support the deteriorating humanitarian situation following Russia's invasion of the country.

Moon also told officials that the government should set up contingency measures to minimize the impact of sanctions on Russia, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

Moon said last week that South Korea will join international sanctions on Russia.

Foreign ministry officials said they will hold talks with US officials about export controls on Moscow.

Washington earlier announced restrictions on exports of US origin technology and products to 49 Russian military entities, including its defense ministry. The sanctions apply to semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers and sensors, and cover items produced in the US or foreign items produced using US equipment and software.

Moon was also briefed that there is little impact on global supply chains in the short term.

Moon urged the government to set up a hotline with companies to monitor supply chain issues, and stabilize supplies of energy and other key materials, Park said. (Yonhap)

