Korea Times chief named head of foreign language newspaper association

The Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea elected Oh Young-jin, president of The Korea Times, as its seventh chairman at its meeting of executive directors on Friday.Oh will serve as the chairman of Foreign Language Newspapers Association for a term of one year.The association was established in July 2015 and carries out joint research and projects to aid the development of foreign-language newspapers published in Korea.Its members are English-language dailies The Korea Herald, The Korea JoongAng Daily, The Korea Times and The Aju Daily (Aju Business Daily’s Chinese edition).