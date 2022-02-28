 Back To Top
Korea Times chief named head of foreign language newspaper association

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 18:28       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 18:28

Oh Young-jin.
The Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea elected Oh Young-jin, president of The Korea Times, as its seventh chairman at its meeting of executive directors on Friday.

Oh will serve as the chairman of Foreign Language Newspapers Association for a term of one year.

The association was established in July 2015 and carries out joint research and projects to aid the development of foreign-language newspapers published in Korea.

Its members are English-language dailies The Korea Herald, The Korea JoongAng Daily, The Korea Times and The Aju Daily (Aju Business Daily’s Chinese edition).

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
