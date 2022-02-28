 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-9
Mar. 9,2022

Presidential candidates enter final full week of campaigning

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 09:11       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 09:12
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, accepts a balloon from a child during a campaign rally in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, accepts a balloon from a child during a campaign rally in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Presidential candidates on Monday kicked off their final full week of campaigning with polls still indicating a dead heat between ruling party nominee Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.

Lee of the liberal Democratic Party is set to meet with voters in the southeastern region of the country, including in Pohang, Gyeongju and Daegu, as he seeks to woo the traditionally conservative base.

In the evening, he is scheduled to visit his hometown of Andong to rally voters there.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party will travel across the northeastern Gangwon Province, with stops in Donghae, Gangneung, Sokcho, Hongcheon and Chuncheon.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, is scheduled to campaign in cities in the liberal stronghold of North Jeolla Province.

Yoon and Ahn have been under pressure from conservatives to merge their candidacies and boost the opposition's chances of winning against Lee.

On Sunday, Yoon told a press conference the two campaigns were near a deal but Ahn backed out. Ahn retorted that Yoon's side had nothing new to propose.

Meanwhile, Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, will be in Gangwon Province on Monday to meet with voters in Gangneung and Chuncheon.

Monday is the last day of voting for overseas Koreans. Tuesday will mark the start of voting for sailors aboard their ships. Early voting will kick off Friday for two days across the nation.

Election Day is March 9. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114