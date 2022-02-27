 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Majority of S. Koreans support eased business curfew: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 10:00

Six out of 10 South Koreans are positive about the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs on businesses, a poll showed. 

In the survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute, 62.1 percent said the government should enhance the protection of severely ill patients and those with underlying conditions while easing the curfew on restaurants, cafes and other businesses. 

But 32.6 percent said restrictions on business hours should be maintained firmly until infections are back on the decline.

The survey was conducted on 1,002 people aged 18 or over nationwide on Feb. 18-19. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
