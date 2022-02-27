Exhibition showcases how pandemic has reshaped mobility

An installation view of “To you: Move Toward Where You Are” at Arko Art Center in Seoul (Arko Art Center)



The exhibition “To you: Move Toward Where You Are” at Arko Art Center in Seoul touches on how the pandemic has influenced the concept of mobility as the yearslong pandemic continues to reduce physical mobility in our daily lives.



A total of eight emerging artists and collectives have joined the exhibition; half of those artists are in their 20s or early 30s. Most of the works were newly commissioned for the exhibition with an aim to offer more opportunities to talented young artists, according to Arko Art Center.



Mobility has become the center of attention in recent years, particularly during the pandemic. It is easy to get lost without navigation devices, AI-based delivery services allow one to receive fresh food early in the morning and robots help serve customers at restaurants.





Lim Keun-hye, general director of Arko Art Center, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday at Arko Art Center in Seoul. (Arko Art Center)



The participating artists -- Kim Ik-hyun, Kim Gemini, Dotface, Song Ye-hwan, Song Joo-won, Oh Joo-young, Ryu Ah-yeon and Jung Eu-gene -- reveal their own concerns related to mobility based on their own experiences.



The concerns include not only physical mobility but information mobility based on data and algorithms, and delivery systems that people use to order takeout through mobile applications.



While such mobility seems to be applied to people equally and is infinitely available, some artists take a critical perspective, such as how such mobility can function as a means of power and sometimes lead to discrimination.



The artist collective Dotface showcases a virtual queer parade that was held when the actual parade was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.



Oh Joo-young shows an installation of PC games that look into how Urban Air Mobility -- urban air transportation systems using small automated aircraft to carry passengers or cargo at lower altitudes -- can have severe consequences for birds’ ecology.





An installation view of “To you: Move Toward Where You Are” at Arko Art Center in Seoul (Arko Art Center)



The exhibition runs through April 24 at Arko Art Center in Jongno-gu, northern Seoul.



Established in 1979, the museum is run by Arts Council Korea. Reservations can be made at https://vo.la/LGuo1.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)



