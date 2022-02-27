Yoon makes eleventh-hour merger plea to Ahn Cheol-soo

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party on Sunday made a public proposal for a one-on-one negotiation with Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party to unify candidacies, while revealing that his last minute efforts were rejected by Ahn.



“Until this time, I have been doing my best for candidacy unification with Ahn Cheol-soo, with a sincere attitude,” Yoon said in a press conference on Sunday.



“I have made several calls and sent text messages to deliver my stance to Ahn. We also did reach an agreement between the negotiators of the two sides. ... But I was notified the negotiation broke off as a final call at 9 a.m. today.”



The two opposition parties have been talking about merging their campaigns in a bid to cement their victory against the ruling party’s nominee Lee Jae-myung.



Both candidates have been highlighting the importance of “changing the regime” to gain support from voters dissatisfied with the Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.



“If Ahn tells me the time and place to meet, when and wherever that would be, I will turn my car to go to him and talk with him. I will not give up my hope to hold hands with him and carry out a regime change,” Yoon added.



According to Yoon, the chief negotiators, Rep. Jang Je-won of Yoon’s People Power Party and Rep. Lee Tae-kyu of Ahn’s People’s Party met several times on Saturday and throughout the night until dawn on Sunday to reach an agreement on merging the campaigns.



The two sides were discussing dates and place for the two candidates to meet and finalize their unification.



“And then, Ahn’s side requested for us to take actions to justify Ahn’s withdrawal (of candidacy) to the public since he has been saying he will finish the presidential race on his own,” Yoon explained.



“I said I will visit Ahn’s house and show him respect. But then I did not get a response on my suggestion, and then I was told Ahn had left for Mokpo (to campaign),” Yoon said, referring to the city in South Jeolla Province.



On Feb. 13, Ahn made an open suggestion to Yoon to unify candidacies and run a public survey to let the public decide which of them would run in the presidential race. After a week, Ahn withdrew his proposal, citing Yoon’s “ignoring” attitude.



Acknowledging how the main opposition People Power Party had shown “lukewarm” attitude in public on merging the campaign with Ahn, Yoon explained the party has actually been making sincere efforts to reach a deal with Ahn.



“The reason why I did not openly talk about the campaign merger is because I thought that would not help the negotiation, and I sincerely want the merger,” Ahn added.



The main opposition party also released a four-page document listing their negotiations with Ahn’s bloc since early February, to claim they have made efforts for campaign merger behind the scenes.



While Yoon did not say the details of their negotiations, he said they did not discuss conducting a public survey for the campaign merger in all of their meetings.



After the press conference, Yoon departed for Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province to resume his regional canvassing. He had canceled all previous activities.





Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party speaks at a campaign event in Suncheon in South Jeolla Province on Sunday. (Yonhap)