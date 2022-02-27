North Gyeongsang Province to join metaverse, forms alliance

North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo speaks at a launching ceremony of the province’s metaverse advisory committee on Thursday. (North Gyeongsang Province)
North Gyeongsang Province is aiming to create a “provincial metaverse” for 10 million people by 2026, officials said at a launching of a policy advisory group of experts for the virtual development.
Holding a launching ceremony on Thursday, the provincial government said it has also formed a Metaverse Alliance to include corporates and universities. It is the first time a province here has created any such entity related to metaverse, the province added.
“In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the metaverse will be more than a momentary blow, it will become the mission of our times,” North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo said.
“We will prepare ahead of others and lead the grand transformation for regional governments.”
At the ceremony, the government announced its vision for the metaverse province to achieve a population of 10 million by 2026 and establish a digital network with major world cities in the virtual reality space.
The provincial government said its first metaverse policy advisory group comprises some 40 experts from various fields and sectors, including culture, industries and education.
The advisory group will come up with strategic tasks and share information for the development of the province’s metaverse space.
In the Metaverse Alliance, some 50 companies and 40 universities in and outside of the province joined hands to strengthen ties between the private and public sectors.
To advance the province’s metaverse goals, the provincial government would provide various support to the alliance, it added.
The metaverse refers to a virtual reality space where users interact using augmented and virtual reality equipment.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)