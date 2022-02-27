 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Starbucks Korea donates Han Yong-un’s handwriting to mark Independence Day

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 27, 2022 - 15:34       Updated : Feb 27, 2022 - 15:34
Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop (second from right) and National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu (third from right) pose for a photo after a ceremony held to deliver a handwriting piece by Manhae Han Yong-un at Deoksugung Palace in Seoul. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop (second from right) and National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu (third from right) pose for a photo after a ceremony held to deliver a handwriting piece by Manhae Han Yong-un at Deoksugung Palace in Seoul. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea said Sunday that it has donated a piece of calligraphy by Manhae Han Yong-un, a 20th century Korean Buddhist reformer and poet who also fought for Korea’s independence, to the National Trust for Cultural Heritage to mark the 103th anniversary of Korea’s Independence Movement Day that falls on March 1. 

The writing, which reads “Jeon Dae Beob Ryun,” has the meaning that a world of great truth does not settle but constantly evolves. As the only piece written by Manhae Han Yong-un still in existence, it is regarded as one of the most significant cultural assets in the country for its historical meaning and value. 

This piece was purchased by Starbucks Korea for donation, through a special fund it created last year to actively preserve Korean cultural heritage related to Korea’s independence. 

“Starbucks Korea’s activities such as donation of cultural heritage and creation of a fund to protect cultural assets are one of the most meaningful projects that we do with our partners and customers. We will continue to enhance the awareness on unknown cultural heritage and the ways to preserve cultural assets,” said Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop. 

Since 2009, Starbucks Korea has been cooperating with the Cultural Heritage Administration to actively preserve Korean cultural assets, conduct community-wide traditional culture conservation classes, give scholarships for independence patriots and sponsor ancient palace events. 

Part of the profits earned by selling special edition merchandise such as tumblers with Korean traditional culture designs will go into Starbucks Korea’s fund to support the preservation of Korean cultural heritage, according to the company.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114