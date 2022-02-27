Starbucks Korea donates Han Yong-un’s handwriting to mark Independence Day

Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop (second from right) and National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu (third from right) pose for a photo after a ceremony held to deliver a handwriting piece by Manhae Han Yong-un at Deoksugung Palace in Seoul. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea said Sunday that it has donated a piece of calligraphy by Manhae Han Yong-un, a 20th century Korean Buddhist reformer and poet who also fought for Korea’s independence, to the National Trust for Cultural Heritage to mark the 103th anniversary of Korea’s Independence Movement Day that falls on March 1.
The writing, which reads “Jeon Dae Beob Ryun,” has the meaning that a world of great truth does not settle but constantly evolves. As the only piece written by Manhae Han Yong-un still in existence, it is regarded as one of the most significant cultural assets in the country for its historical meaning and value.
This piece was purchased by Starbucks Korea for donation, through a special fund it created last year to actively preserve Korean cultural heritage related to Korea’s independence.
“Starbucks Korea’s activities such as donation of cultural heritage and creation of a fund to protect cultural assets are one of the most meaningful projects that we do with our partners and customers. We will continue to enhance the awareness on unknown cultural heritage and the ways to preserve cultural assets,” said Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop.
Since 2009, Starbucks Korea has been cooperating with the Cultural Heritage Administration to actively preserve Korean cultural assets, conduct community-wide traditional culture conservation classes, give scholarships for independence patriots and sponsor ancient palace events.
Part of the profits earned by selling special edition merchandise such as tumblers with Korean traditional culture designs will go into Starbucks Korea’s fund to support the preservation of Korean cultural heritage, according to the company.
