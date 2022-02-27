 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

New cases below 170,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients rise

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 27, 2022 - 09:51       Updated : Feb 27, 2022 - 10:28
People wait in a line to get tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)
People wait in a line to get tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 170,000 for the third straight day Sunday, but critical cases from the virus continued to rise at a fast pace amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The country reported 163,566 new coronavirus infections, including 163,414 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,994,841, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The tally slightly decreased from the 166,207reported Saturday. Daily infections exceeded the 100,000 mark for the first time a week earlier and hit a record high of 171,442 on Wednesday.

The surge in virus cases raised the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients to 662, up from the previous day's 643.

In accordance, the bed occupancy rate in hospitals' intensive care units for COVID-19 patients stood at 44.9 percent as of 5 p.m. Saturday, up 0.9 percentage point from the same time a day earlier.

The country added 49 more COVID-19 deaths. The accumulated death toll came to 7,944, and the fatality rate was 0.27 percent, according to the KDCA.

The government said the current wave is expected to peak at some 250,000 daily cases in mid-March as the highly contagious omicron variant is raging across the nation.

The number of patients receiving at-home treatment hit another high of 768,773, up 65,079 from the previous day.

Health authorities said they will focus on dealing with serious cases and preventing deaths in a bid to better deal with the omicron wave under the current medical system as the strain has milder severity than other variants.

Instead of rigorous contact tracing, the government opted for enhanced at-home treatment and more use of rapid antigen self-test kits.

The country also partially relaxed its virus curbs by extending the business hour curfews for cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. But it maintained the six-people cap on private gatherings. The measures will be effective until March 13.

Of the locally transmitted cases reported, Seoul reported 35,286 new cases. The surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western city of Incheon added 46,799 and 11,129 new infections, respectively. Cases from overseas went up 152.

As of Sunday, 31.4 million people, or 61.1 percent of the country's 52 million population, had received booster shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.4 million, accounting for 86.4 percent, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114