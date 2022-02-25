Military reports 1,013 more COVID-19 cases

The military on Friday reported 1,013 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 15,950.

The new cases included 587 from the Army, 253 from the Air Force and 82 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 37 cases from the Navy, 36 from the Marine Corps, seven from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 10 from the ministry and one from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Korea.

Currently, 4,286 military personnel are under treatment. (Yonhap)