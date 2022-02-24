[Today’s K-pop] (G)I-dle to release 1st LP next month

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



(G)I-dle uploaded an artwork Thursday to share the news that it will put out its first studio album on March 14.



The teaser image themed after a shooting target spelled out “I Never Die.”



It has been over a year since the group released its fourth EP “I Burn.” It also is the first new album since it reorganized into a five-member act since Soojin left following a bullying rumor when she was in school.



In the meantime, claims were made online that Yuqi was dating Jackson of GOT7. Without much evidence, they said Yuqi checked in at a hotel in Beijing and got in a car driven by Jackson’s driver and returned the next morning with a bouquet of flowers in her hand.



ITZY to drop Japanese single in April



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



ITZY will release its first single in Japan on April 6, it announced on Thursday.



The single is titled “Voltage” and will consist of four tracks: focus track of the same title and “Spice,” as well as instrumental versions of the two songs. The quintet declares in the focus track that it will move forward full of confidence punctuating the message with powerful rap and rock sounds.



The band officially debuted in Japan in December last year with a compilation album “It’s ITZY,” which ranked No. 3 on Japan iTunes albums chart.



Next month, the bandmates will meet their fans in person at its first official fan meet in Seoul.



Separately, its label JYP Entertainment announced earlier this month that it will strengthen its strategic partnership with Republic Records for the success of ITZY in the US.



Twice sets record as “Scientist” video tops 100m views



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The music video of Twice’s “Scientist” reached 100 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, announced label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.



It has been about three months since the song, the main track from its third full album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3,” was released. The song charted No. 3 on Billboard 200 at the time.



The group now has 20 music videos with more than 100 million views, replacing the record number, from 19, of videos that reached the milestone by a female band.



Meanwhile, it is releasing its fourth best-of album in Japan “#Twice4” on March 16. It will include “Scientist,” “I Can’t Stop Me,” “Cry For Me” and “Alcohol Free” in Japanese and Korean.



On April 23-24, the nine-member group will perform live at Tokyo Dome.



The band is currently touring the US as part of its fourth international tour.



Enhypen tops Oricon chart with 2nd Japanese song



(Credit: Belift Lab)