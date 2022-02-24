Philips Korea receives Health Minister’s Award for improving lives of underserved

Philips Korea Country Leader Kim Dong-hee (right) receives the Health Minister’s Award at the 2022 Happiness Together Social Contribution Campaign. (Philips Korea)
Philips Korea has received the Health and Welfare Minister’s Award at the 2022 Happiness Together Social Contribution Campaign for helping improve people’s lives through health care technology, the company said Thursday.
Marking its 12th edition, the annual awards recognizes exemplary companies that practice social responsibilities. Co-hosted by the Korea Enterprises Federation and the Association of Korean Journalists, the campaign is sponsored by several ministries including the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Philips Korea said the Health Minister’s Award recognized the company’s achievements in conducting various activities to ensure that all members of society, including the disabled and children, live a healthy life without exclusion.
The company said it gave away four vehicles equipped with wheelchair lifts to the Korean Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons and Disabilities in November to improve access for the disabled. Philips Korea donated household appliances and financial support to the same organization in 2020, it added.
Philips Korea also donated 300 infrared irradiators to the South Korean national team participating in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.
In 2019, Philips Korea, along with the Korea Medical Devices Industry Association, conducted training on how to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation and operate automated external defibrillators for children at the Child Welfare Center in Daejeon.
"I think it is the mission of health care companies to improve access to medical services based on innovative technology," said Kim Dong-hee, country leader of Philips Korea.
"We will continue to take social responsibility in various fields so that Philips can improve access to quality health care for everyone including the underserved."
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)