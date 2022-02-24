 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Kepco suffers record operating loss of W5.8tr

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 24, 2022 - 17:39       Updated : Feb 24, 2022 - 17:39
Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco)
Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco)


Korea Electric Power Corp. hemorrhaged a record operating loss of 5.8 trillion won ($4.8 billion) last year, going back into the red after an operating profit of 4 trillion won the year before.

Kepco suffered an unprecedented deficit as the public company couldn’t raise electricity prices in line with rising global fuel prices, due to the government’s inflation concerns.

The figure is almost double from when Kepco witnessed an operating loss of 2.7 trillion won in 2008 when oil prices skyrocketed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Revenue increased 3.4 percent to 60.5 trillion won. Despite the increased revenue, the huge operating loss was inevitable, as it spent 11.9 trillion won more this year for purchasing fuels and electricity.

Also, the government regulation to curb coal forced Kepco to generate electricity more with natural gas, the price of which has gone up significantly recently. Also, the government policy to generate electricity more with renewables affected Kepco’s financial deterioration.

“Fuel costs are expected to further rise and pose greater financial risks. Kepco will set up an emergency committee to respond and seek all-out measures for a self-recovery, including selling nonessential assets,” a Kepco official said.

The ongoing Ukraine crisis is projected to further aggravate Kepco’s financial status as global oil prices have this month soared to their highest in more than seven years due to uncertainties.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114