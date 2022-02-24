[Herald Interview] ‘It tooks 10 years to be called singer Lee So-jung’

Singer Lee So-jung (JTBC Studios)

Lee So-jung reintroduced herself as a soloist to the public through JTBC’s popular “Sing Again” last year. Stepping outside her long-held comfort zone as part of Ladies’ Code and shrugging aside the burdens that came with the name, she said she “now hopes to become a singer who can smile” during the show.



A year has passed since then, and Lee now thinks that she is happy, the artist said in an interview conducted in January at Herald Square in Yongsan, Seoul.



“I’m much happier. I’m doing things that I’ve been hoping to do for a long time, although I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied as I still have more to show as a singer,” Lee said.



The interview came following the release of her single “Love in the Clouds” on Jan. 15, which the singer described as a feel-good song like downy clouds floating in a clear sky.



“People take pictures of the sky when it’s clear and share it on social media, and I sang this song, hoping it could give that pleasant feeling we get on a good day.”



While many Koreans previously recognized Lee as a member of K-pop girl group Ladies’ Code before her breakout on the JTBC show, she has released six solo singles since 2017, when she made her soloist debut in the ballad “Better Than Me.”



The JTBC series was like a second solo debut for Lee, not just to the public but for herself.



“Before I went on the program, I was feeling really unstable and anxious about myself, about whether I’d be able to make it work as a solo musician without the title of Ladies’ Code,” she said.



“But, through the show, I realized that so many people were supporting me and the huge love I’d been receiving from the public, and I felt confident then that I could make it work as just Lee So-jung, and not Sojung of Ladies’ Code.”



As happy as she is now walking her own path, she says a different kind of burden now weighs down on her as she tries to deliver more delicate emotions through her voices at a deeper level.



“There’s always a clear emotional message that I want to deliver through my performances,” she said. “If performing as Ladies’ Code was just fun, these days I feel more nervous on the stage, but that’s also why the catharsis that follows is also more explosive.”



Defining the emotion and empathizing with it herself before she voices it, she has been acclaimed by many listeners and experts for her heartfelt delivery of emotions.



Lee first received the public spotlight in 2012, when she appeared on the first season of Mnet’s “The Voice of Korea.”



She said she went on the audition show not hoping to become a singer, but to get a chance to sing in front of people.



“When I was in middle school, I saw this video of Amy Winehouse singing so effortlessly on stage. I didn’t think about becoming a singer then, but I felt an urge to perform in front of an audience,” she said.



Finishing the show at No. 7, Lee faced an unexpected dilemma about her career.



“I was still undecided over whether I should be an idol or a soloist, and during ‘The Voice of Korea’ afterparty (the show’s judge and veteran singer) Baek Ji-young told me, ‘You’re going to sing for a long time. Do what you can do now.’ And that really hit me hard.”



Lee made her first appearance in the industry as part of Ladies’ Code in 2013, along with bandmates Ashley, Zuny, RiSe and EunB. She had spent the past eight years as Sojung of Ladies’ Code -- a group that turned from a quintet into a trio in 2014 following a tragic car accident -- and the past two years silently laying the foundations to kick off her solo career, with few public appearances.



