 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-13
Mar. 9,2022

Ahn says time for candidacy merger is over

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2022 - 13:04       Updated : Feb 24, 2022 - 13:55
Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party speaks during his party's election committee meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party speaks during his party's election committee meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party said Thursday that the time for a candidacy merger with Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is over, reiterating his commitment to finish the presidential race on his own.

"The time had already passed when I declared that the candidacy merger is off the table," Ahn told reporters at the National Assembly. "I have not received any calls (from Yoon)."

Earlier this month, Ahn had proposed merging campaigns with Yoon to boost the opposition's chances of winning the March 9 election against Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP). But he withdrew the proposal on Sunday, citing a lack of response from Yoon's party.

Yoon and Lee are neck and neck at around 40 percent support each, while Ahn has been running in third place around 10 percent support in polls.

PPP chief Lee Jun-seok earlier admitted that he had proposed a party merger with the People's Party on condition of Ahn dropping his candidacy. Ahn declined to comment on the issue, saying he has not heard of it in detail.

Ahn also played down political reform plans that DP Chairman Song Young-gil unveiled earlier in the day to ensure political participation of minor parties in an apparent effort to woo supporters of Ahn and other minor candidates ahead of the election.

"If they have such a belief, why not just execute it?" he said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114