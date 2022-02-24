Ahn says time for candidacy merger is over

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party speaks during his party's election committee meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party said Thursday that the time for a candidacy merger with Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is over, reiterating his commitment to finish the presidential race on his own.

"The time had already passed when I declared that the candidacy merger is off the table," Ahn told reporters at the National Assembly. "I have not received any calls (from Yoon)."

Earlier this month, Ahn had proposed merging campaigns with Yoon to boost the opposition's chances of winning the March 9 election against Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP). But he withdrew the proposal on Sunday, citing a lack of response from Yoon's party.

Yoon and Lee are neck and neck at around 40 percent support each, while Ahn has been running in third place around 10 percent support in polls.

PPP chief Lee Jun-seok earlier admitted that he had proposed a party merger with the People's Party on condition of Ahn dropping his candidacy. Ahn declined to comment on the issue, saying he has not heard of it in detail.

Ahn also played down political reform plans that DP Chairman Song Young-gil unveiled earlier in the day to ensure political participation of minor parties in an apparent effort to woo supporters of Ahn and other minor candidates ahead of the election.

"If they have such a belief, why not just execute it?" he said. (Yonhap)