[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils Spring Breeze in Namsan



Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel’s signature restaurant Teppan opens its new lunch and dinner menu event, Spring Breeze in Namsan.



Starting with baekhap pot as an appetizer, a great variety of meat and fish dishes using ingredients fresh from Jeju Island are served at the table.



This season’s hanwoo beef sirloin is a specialty created by the hotels‘ executive chef, Dallas Cuddy. The sour and saltiness of turnip and the seasonal Jeju yuchae namul, similar to spinach, create a good balance with the hanwoo beef.



A unique dessert created by the restaurant, Textures of Kumquat, is made for guests to feel the fresh and sweet tastes of spring, with added richness in ginger and black tea brulee.



Teppan’s new tasting menu is to be offered from March 8. The lunch menu starts at 130,000 won, with dinner 240,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 799-8272.





InterContinental introduces a fragrance event for spring season



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong has prepared a fragrance marketing event in collaboration with Nonfiction, a trendy Korean lifestyle and beauty brand. Starting next month, the hotel welcomes guests with scents from a large-scale rose wall decorated with some 10,000 roses at the ground floor lobby of the hotel.



Nonfiction’s Gentle Night fragrance (30 milliliters) and hand cream (50 ml) worth 80,000 won are included as special gifts in the package.



The “Beauty-vacance Spring Edition” is available from 400,000 won for a classic room. Reservations open Friday and extend through May. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7777.





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul serves up High Tea at Fairmont Takeout



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul announces a new takeout version of the Atrium Lounge’s seasonal High Tea at Fairmont afternoon tea set, ideal for enjoying at home, while preventing risks of coronavirus infections.



The promotion is a takeaway version of the seasonal afternoon tea set served at the hotel’s first-floor Atrium Lounge, featuring artfully designed desserts and a selection of savory items. The takeout set does not include beverages.



The set is priced at 80,000 won for two and can be picked up from the Atrium Lounge, 24 hours after ordering. Seasonal variations are given as desserts.



The Atrium Lounge is open from 6:30 a.m to 10 p.m, with takeout options available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.





Josun Palace Hotel brings fresh changes to Eatanic Garden



Korean contemporary restaurant Eatanic Garden, located on the 36th floor of Josun Palace Hotel, has reopened to guests Monday, led by Son Jong-won as the new head chef.



Offering various Korean dishes with fresh twists, Son will present creative dishes that pair well with traditional Korean liquors.



For the upcoming spring season, dishes using spring greens will be the main theme.



The nine-course lunch is served at 190,000 won and the 12-course dinner at 320,000 won from Tuesday to Sunday.



For reservations, call (02) 727-7610.



