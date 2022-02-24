[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Serve the People

(Korea)

Opened Feb. 23

Romance

Directed by Jang Cheol-soo



Mu-gwang (Yeon Woo-jin), who is a soldier hungry for success, sees an opportunity for a promotion in the army when he starts working at the house of his commander (Jo Sung-ha). There he meets his boss’s wife, Soo-ryun (Ji An). When his commander is away, Mu-gwang and Soo-ryun engage in a dangerous and forbidden love affair.





Uncharted

(US)

Opened Feb. 16

Action

Directed by Ruben Fleischer



Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is an ordinary man. One day, he is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. However the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the treasure.





Death on the Nile

(US)

Opened Feb. 9

Crime

Directed by Kenneth Branagh



While on a honeymoon cruise down the Nile River, enviably rich socialite Linnet Doyle (Gal Gadot) is found shot to death in her stateroom. Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) looks into the case, but murders keep happening, shocking and confusing everyone on the cruise.



