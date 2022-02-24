 Back To Top
[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb 25, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Feb 25, 2022 - 09:00
Serve the People
(Korea)
Opened Feb. 23
Romance
Directed by Jang Cheol-soo

Mu-gwang (Yeon Woo-jin), who is a soldier hungry for success, sees an opportunity for a promotion in the army when he starts working at the house of his commander (Jo Sung-ha). There he meets his boss’s wife, Soo-ryun (Ji An). When his commander is away, Mu-gwang and Soo-ryun engage in a dangerous and forbidden love affair.

Uncharted
(US)
Opened Feb. 16
Action
Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is an ordinary man. One day, he is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. However the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the treasure.

Death on the Nile
(US)
Opened Feb. 9
Crime
Directed by Kenneth Branagh

While on a honeymoon cruise down the Nile River, enviably rich socialite Linnet Doyle (Gal Gadot) is found shot to death in her stateroom. Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) looks into the case, but murders keep happening, shocking and confusing everyone on the cruise.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 26
Action, Comedy
Directed by Kim Jung-hoon

Set in the Joseon era, pirate captain Hye-rang (Han Hyo-joo) and her crew go on a journey to look for hidden treasures of the Goryeo Kingdom that no longer exist. Troublemaking swordsman Muchi (Kang Ha-neul) and his followers also decide to join them. However, on their way, they are met with all sorts of adversities.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
