Moon welcomes WHO's decision to establish global biomanufacturing training hub in S. Korea

President Moon Jae-in presides over a meeting of his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday welcomed a decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) to set up a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea, saying the move would help Seoul achieve its goal of becoming a global vaccine hub.

Moon made the remarks after WHO announced it will establish the facility in South Korea that will carry out biomanufacturing training for workforces from around the world.

"Korea has become a hub country for education and fostering professionals to increase vaccine capabilities in developing countries," Moon said in a message posted on social media.

"We will actively share our experiences and knowhow with the international community and contribute to self-sufficiency of vaccines and resolving vaccine inequality," Moon said.

The facility will provide technical and hands-on training on operational and good manufacturing practice requirements, and will complement specific trainings on an mRNA vaccine technology, WHO said.

The facility is expected to help the low- and middle-income nations strengthen their biomanufacturing capabilities. (Yonhap)