 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-13
Mar. 9,2022

Voting in S. Korean presidential election begins in US

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2022 - 09:08       Updated : Feb 24, 2022 - 09:12
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck (L) and his wife are seen casting their ballots in the upcoming presidential election on Wednesday in this photo provided by South Korea's National Election Commission. Overseas voting began on the day for a six-day run at 219 polling stations in 115 countries. (South Korea's National Election Commission)
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck (L) and his wife are seen casting their ballots in the upcoming presidential election on Wednesday in this photo provided by South Korea's National Election Commission. Overseas voting began on the day for a six-day run at 219 polling stations in 115 countries. (South Korea's National Election Commission)

WASHINGTON -- Dozens of South Koreans in the United States, including Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck, hit the polls early Wednesday as overseas voting in the presidential election began a six-day run.

The South Korean ambassador urged all eligible voters to take part.

"It is an honor to exercise one's right in an event to elect someone who will decide the fate of the country," Lee said.

The South Korean election watchdog earlier said some 226,000 overseas South Koreans have registered to vote in the March 9 election, and that they will be allowed to vote at one of the 219 polling stations in 115 countries.

Lee said there are about 880,000 eligible South Korean voters in the US but that only about 53,000 have registered to vote. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114