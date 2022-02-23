 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

[Graphic News] Study calls for better vigilence against terrorist attack risk

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 24, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Feb 24, 2022 - 10:01

If a terrorist attack occurs in the Gwanghwamun Square area in central Seoul, Gwanghwamun Station on Subway Line 5 is most likely to become the primary target, a study warned, calling for comprehensive counterterrorism preparedness in accordance with the capital's rising international recognition.

The study authored by professor Cho Youn-oh of Dongkuk University and her undergraduate students issued such a warning after assessing the risk of terrorism in 16 zones of the central Seoul square.

Gwanghwamun Square is a landmark of Seoul surrounded by the Seoul Government Complex, the US Embassy, Gyeongbok Palace and many other notable cultural, media and financial buildings.

The study found that Gwanghwamun Station is at the highest risk of terrorism among the 16 Gwanghwamun Square zones after it scored 41 points out of the possible 45 points in terms of vulnerability and exposure to terrorist attacks. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114