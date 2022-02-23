Former UN chief Ban becomes endowed chair at Seoul Nat'l University

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has been appointed as an endowed chair at Seoul National University's (SNU) Department of Political Science and International Relations earlier this month, school officials said Wednesday.

Ban plans to advise the university's graduate students on their research and careers until January 2025, according to SNU.

The school, one of the country's most prestigious universities, grants chair professorships to scholars with outstanding academic achievements or global reputations. Currently, there are a total of 11 chair professors at SNU, including Ban.

"Ban raised South Korea's diplomacy to a world-class level as foreign minister, and made great contributions to world peace and the welfare of mankind as UN secretary-general," the university said, expressing hope that his service will help the school improve in the fields of political science, international relations and economics.

The 78-year-old SNU alumnus served as South Korea's foreign minister from 2004 to 2006 and the UN Secretary-General for two terms between 2007-16. (Yonhap)