The perilous move: Massive ladder trucks cause safety fears





A ladder truck that has rolled over while loading household items to the 22nd floor of an apartment complex in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Jan. 25. (Yonhap)

A series of accidents involving trucks mounted with aerial ladders have prompted safety concerns in South Korea, where these ladders are widely used for moving in and out of tall apartment buildings.



On Monday, a ladder of a moving truck collapsed in an apartment complex in Nowon-gu, Seoul, killing one resident and injuring another. Police suspect the ladder’s length at the time of the accident to have been around 40 meters, given that the accident took place after finishing moving household items to a 17th floor apartment.



The ladder, while being folded, fell sideways after its lower part connected to the vehicle broke.



Two residents in an apartment, a 70-year-old woman and her 6-year-old grandson ,were hit by the ladder. The grandmother died after being taken to hospital with a head injury. The child had a dental injury and minor abrasions. Six vehicles were hit by the ladder and damaged.



Police are investigating the cause of the accident, leaving various possibilities open, such as the influence of strong winds at the site and mistakes in the operation of the ladder truck.



On Feb. 3, a ladder truck lost its balance and rolled over while it was loading household items up to the balcony of a 24th floor apartment in Incheon.



No casualties were reported in the accident, but the ladder equipment collapsed along with the vehicle, damaging a part of the road and restricting traffic in the apartment complex.



A similar case took place in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Jan. 25.



A ladder truck that has rolled over while loading household items to the 22nd floor of an apartment complex in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Jan. 25. (Yonhap)