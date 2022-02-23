[Herald Interview] Chang Ki-ha discovers ‘voice’ is his identity

Singer-songwriter Chang Ki-ha (DooRooDooRoo Artist Company)

Chang Ki-ha, a former member of the now-disbanded indie rock band Kiha & The Faces, has returned as a solo artist with his first EP “Levitation.” It marked his return as a musician after a nearly three-year break following the band’s disbandment in December 2018.



“(Returning to the music scene after a long break) still has not really sunk in yet. I’m excited and nervous, at the same time, glad to hear positive feedback on the latest album,” Chang said during an online interview with a group of reporters Wednesday. The EP is the “beginning of a new chapter and a cover letter,” the artist added.



“Levitation” is not the artist’s first solo work. Chang began his music career as a solo artist with “Cheap Coffee” in 2008. Later that year, Kiha & The Faces released its first single, including “Cheap Coffee.” The band went on to become one of the most popular and commercially successful indie rock acts in the country.



“My mindset as a solo artist now is totally different from 2008. At that time, no one really had any expectations, but people (now) know what type of a singer I am. ... Despite that fact, I still try to focus on who I really am and what I can only do as a singer,” he said.



“Levitation” talks about a life that floats with no land to tread. It consists of five tracks, including the lead track “Envy None.” The album dropped at 6 p.m. Tuesday on online music streaming platforms, while the release of the physical album is set for Friday.





Cover image of Chang Ki-ha’s first EP “Levitation” (DooRooDooRoo Artist Company)